‘Be Safe’ youth mental health app can help kids in crisis

The mission of the Kenora Rainy River Districts Youth Suicide Prevention Steering Committee is to collaborate, share knowledge and advance practices that best respond to young people in crisis. The committee is made up of several partners including Firefly, the NWHU, Lake of the Woods District Hospital, KRR Child and Family Services, Kenora Chiefs Advisory, the OPP, KPDSB, KCDSB, RRDSB, TNCDSB, and Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services Inc. The committee works towards providing leadership in identification and advancement efforts to address key youth suicide prevention strategies for the districts.

The Be Safe App was created by a dedicated team of youth, mindyourmind, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and other partners in the Systems Improvement through Service Collaboratives initiative in London, Ontario. Be Safe is an easy to use, accessible tool available 24/7 to support decision making during a crisis. Be Safe is available in an app version and as a pocket guide, aimed to help youth who are challenged by suicide ideation, self-harm, alcohol or drug addiction and/or problem gambling.

The Be Safe App can be used by any young person who has been in a mental health or emotional crisis or who may experience a crisis. It is important that the young person and support person look over Be Safe together. It is best completed when the young person is not in crisis.