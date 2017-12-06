The Dudley’s in the details: Dudley Hewitt tournament planning committee announces new initiatives

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs and Dudley-Hewitt Cup Planning Committee provided an update on the Dudley-Hewitt Cup Championship 2018 planning as well as announced a few exciting initiatives tied to the spring tournament.

The Dudley Dozen

To date the tournament has sold four of 12 special spots they call ‘The Dudley Dozen’

For $1,000 each, membership among the Dudley Dozen includes unique opportunities and limited edition items like a Dudley Dozen jersey, access to all games with customized lanyards, recognition at the opening ceremonies as a tournament builder.

Those interested in being a member of the Dudley Dozen can contact Mike Sveinson at 807-221-9169.

Tournament Passes

Tournament passes will cost $100, which allow pass holders access to all of the tournament games.

Seating for the Dudley-Hewitt Cup will be rushed seating to ensure fair and equitable access for all attendees.

Season ticket holders and Kennel Club members have had the opportunity to purchase their tournament passes. Passes went on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for future opportunities when tournament passes will be sold.

Those interested in purchasing a pass may contact Shawna Fadden at 807-220-4100.

Alumni Game

To kick off Dudley-Hewitt Week in Dryden, an alumni game for any former Dryden GM Ice Dogs (or Dryden Ice Dogs) players will be staged, April 28 at 4 p.m. The cost to participate is $150 – which includes a jersey, socks and access to the social that evening. To register or for more information you can contact Shawna Sveinson at DIDAlumni@gmail.com or 807-216-7154.

Community education

A Dudley-Hewitt Cup Championship 2018 community education campaign will be launched in the next few weeks.

Keep an eye out for promotional materials that will be around the City of Dryden to not only raise awareness of the tournament, but to also begin creating a sense of excitement around hosting a tournament of this calibre in the community.

Organizations who wish to invite the team and/or representatives of the Dudley-Hewitt Cup planning committee to your organization to speak of the tournament, please contact Colleen Oliphant at 807-220-3748.

Community impact and volunteerism

Hosting a tournament of this size and caliber of the Dudley-Hewitt Cup has an immeasurable positive impact on the spirit of a community, such as Dryden. The tournament cannot happen without the help of many volunteers and there are a variety of ways that individuals, and groups can get involved. Anyone interested in volunteering can send an email to DHCdryden@gmail.com

Online and social media

A reminder of Ice Dogs and Dudley Hewitt Cup social media handles and website addresses:

Facebook: Dryden GM Ice Dogs

Twitter: @DrydenGMIceDogs

@DHCDryden2018

Instagram: @drydengmicedogs

Website: www.drydenicedogs.net