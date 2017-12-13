Ski Club to re-open ‘Senior’ rope tow after over a decade



By Chris Marchand

There are exciting times ahead for the Dryden Ski Club as the 2017-18 season will see the return of a long-lost lift and some challenging terrain.

After a frustrating process that ranged over a decade, the Ski Club recently received approval from the Technical Safety and Standards Authority (TSSA) to operate the ‘Number Four’ rope-tow — its northernmost lift which allows skiers and snowboarders to access the ‘Senior’ run.

The push to re-certify the lift was orchestrated over the past several months by members working behind the scenes.

While the lift is not promised to operate on the club’s projected opening day of Dec. 27, Club Secretary Brigitte Ford says volunteers are working hard to prepare the area which after being forsaken for many years, has grown in somewhat.

“It needs to be cleaned up a little bit,” said Ford. “We can’t say for sure it’ll be up for opening day, unless we can get things hopping. We’re going to do the ropes this weekend. I hope it brings back some of the older members as well as some new ones who are looking for more of a challenge.”

With encouraging early season snow coverage and well-groomed Nordic trails that have been in operation since the first week of November, club members are getting charged up for a great season.

New for this 2017-18 is an updated rental fleet of skis, snowboards, Nordic equipment and snowshoes for the club’s excellent snowshoe trails. A used ski swap event is in the works in the coming weeks.

The club recently extended their membership sale to Dec. 31, featuring a $99 season pass for kids aged 5-17, cross country memberships for $50 and adult passes for $150.

Stay tuned to the Dryden Ski Club Facebook Page and website at skidryden.com for conditions and hours of operation throughout the holiday season, or by calling the snow phone at 937-4265.