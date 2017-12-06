Sandy Lake Ranger earns medal of bravery for life-saving actions

By Dryden Observer Staff

A Canadian Ranger from the remote community of Sandy Lake received a medal of bravery from Canada’s Governor General for his role in saving six lives in the Spring of 2016.

“Bravery comes in many forms,” said Kenora MP Bob Nault is a statement last week. “There is no form more profound than risking your own life to save others. That is exactly what Fontaine Robert Fiddler did when he ran into a burning building in Sandy Lake First Nation on the night of April 5, 2016.

“Mr. Fiddler risked his life by entering a burning house to ensure all four children and the two adults inside made it out safely. As a Canadian Ranger for 14 years, the heroics he displayed on that night are nothing short of remarkable.

“Mr. Fiddler exemplifies what it means to be courageous and selfless. What is even more striking is how humble he is as an individual. I was proud to have been able to shake his hand and I was extremely happy to see the well-deserved recognition he received by being awarded the Medal of Bravery by Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette. He has brought great pride to Sandy Lake First Nation, the Kenora riding, and to all of Canada.”