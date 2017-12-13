Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Kennedy first winner of city photo contest

News — 13 December 2017
Photo courtesy Jane Kennedy


Submitted

With the first month of the City of Dryden’s “Celebrate Dryden” Photo Contest well underway, the City is happy to announce that Jane Kennedy of Dryden is the first winner of the contest. 

Jane submitted a photo taken on Wabigoon Lake this November, as she was on a walk with her family. In the New Year, Jane is also aspiring to focus more on photography, and take photography classes as her artistic interest grows. 

“I’m starting to get more into photography, and thought this was a great opportunity,” said Jane. 

The first month of “Celebrate Dryden” has been a huge success: with over 50 photographs entered in the first month of the contest from residents who have showcased unique perspectives of how they celebrate the City of Dryden. 

“It’s important to show the beauty of the area (of Dryden) as there’s so much to see!” said Jane. 

The Celebrate Dryden photo contest is an ongoing contest, with a winner each month. Submit your photos to dryden.ca, and be entered in the monthly draw! The next winner will be drawn January 2018.

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

