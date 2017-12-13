Kennedy first winner of city photo contest



Submitted

With the first month of the City of Dryden’s “Celebrate Dryden” Photo Contest well underway, the City is happy to announce that Jane Kennedy of Dryden is the first winner of the contest.

Jane submitted a photo taken on Wabigoon Lake this November, as she was on a walk with her family. In the New Year, Jane is also aspiring to focus more on photography, and take photography classes as her artistic interest grows.

“I’m starting to get more into photography, and thought this was a great opportunity,” said Jane.

The first month of “Celebrate Dryden” has been a huge success: with over 50 photographs entered in the first month of the contest from residents who have showcased unique perspectives of how they celebrate the City of Dryden.

“It’s important to show the beauty of the area (of Dryden) as there’s so much to see!” said Jane.

The Celebrate Dryden photo contest is an ongoing contest, with a winner each month. Submit your photos to dryden.ca, and be entered in the monthly draw! The next winner will be drawn January 2018.