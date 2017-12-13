GM Ice Dogs face tough battles in Minnesota



By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs were down in Minnesota this week for three games in three days.

On Friday the team was in Hoyt Lakes to take on the Iron Rangers. An early tripping call to the Ice Dogs resulted in a power play goal from Minnesota’s Mark Sanchez. Back at full strength Zac Horn added another goal less than 40 seconds later to give the Rangers an early lead.

In the second period Dryden served two penalties but the score remained unchanged.

In the third period Dryden went to the box twice more and the lone goal of the third belonged to Horn scoring on an empty net.

The Minnesotra Iron Rangers defeated the Dryden GM Ice Dogs 3-0.

On Saturday the Ice Dogs improved in their second game against the Iron Rangers.

Jacen Bracko struck quick and early to get the Ice Dogs on the board. Cory Dennis added his own before Bracko closed out the period with a power play goal.

In the second Dryden continued their onslaught with a goal from Malcolm Huemmert. Bracko completed his hat trick unassisted and newly acquired Carson Lux scored his first as an Ice Dog.

From there the Iron Rangers pushed back with three goals to close out the period.

The only goal of the third period belonged to Mihali See who scored for Minnesota. The Dryden GM Ice Dogs defeated the Iron Rangers 6-4.

On Sunday the Dogs were in Thief River Falls to take on the Norskies.

A close game saw a scoreless first period with Huemmert taking two penalties.

In the second Brendan Jay opened the scoring just under two minutes into the frame. Jacen Bracko added another almost halfway through the period.

With three minutes left in the second period Malcolm Huemmert and Blair Lindholm each received five for fighting and a game misconduct. Huemmert was also penalized five for slashing which gave the Norskies the chance to strike back. Alec Severson scored on the power play and 37 seconds later Connor Bowey added another power play goal to tie the game.

The game would remain tied after 60 minutes leading to overtime. On the power play in over time Severson managed to beat Jacob Gnidziejko earning a 3-2 overtime win for Thief River Falls.

The Ice Dogs are at home this week for games on Wednesday and Sunday at the Memorial Arena.