Fort Frances Muskies goaltender Kamryn Sandelovich cuts off the angle for Dryden Eagles forward Cali Lappage during second period action, Dec. 6 at Dryden Memorial Arena. The Eagles clinched the game 5-4 in overtime. In a Monday re-match in Emo, the Muskies grabbed a 5-2 win.

The Eagles were also in action over the weekend at a Kenora exhibtion tournament allowing only a signle goal in four games.

Photo by Chris Marchand