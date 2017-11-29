‘Dogs earn five of possible six points last week



By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs had three games on their plate last week and they walked away with five points.

On Wednesday Nov. 22 the Ice Dogs hosted the Thunder Bay North Stars and showed them dominance on home ice.

Dryden tallied three goals in the first period from Eric Stout, Evan Walls and Brandon Lawson. Bradley Thrower got one back for the North Stars before the end of the period.

In the second Stout added another and Trevor Kavanaugh got his third of the year.

The Ice Dogs continued to pounce hard in the third period with two power play markers from Trey Palermo and Woody Galbraith to end the game 7-1.

On Friday the Minnesota Iron Rangers came to town to find a similar result against the Dryden GM Ice Dogs.

Morgan Poirier got his first as a Dog to open the night but Clayton Brown answered back for the Iron Rangers with a short handed goal. Luke Bellerose got it back for the Dogs leaving the game at 2-1 after twenty minutes.

A dominant second period saw goals from Walls, Kavanaugh, Wyatt Lawrence and Jacen Bracko. Mihali See added one more for the Iron Rangers in the second as well.

The third period saw another goal for Kavanaugh and Bracko as well as a goal from Malcolm Huemmert.

On Saturday the Ice Dogs travelled to Thunder Bay to find a much closer contest.

Forty seconds into the game Ryan Mignault opened the scoring for the North Stars. It wasn’t until more than halfway through the third period that Bellerose tied the game for the Dryden GM Ice Dogs.

In extra time Thrower scored to earn a 2-1 overtime win for Thunder Bay.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are on the road until their return on Dec. 13 to face the Fort Frances Lakers.