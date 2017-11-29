Budget survey indicates support for municipal tax increase

By Dryden Observer Staff

A majority of Drydenites would support a tax increase for infrastructure; that is just one of the findings the city of Dryden is sharing from the results of their 2018 Budget Survey.

In total there were 248 responses to the survey with 213 being completed electronically and 35 completed on paper.

The first question asked, “What infrastructure priority area would you like your tax and fee dollars to go towards?” The categories were: Roads, Water/Wastewater System, Recreation, Sidewalks, and Buildings/Facilities. Respondents were asked to rate in priority sequence these categories from 1-5, with 1 being their top priority and 5 being their bottom priority. Overwhelmingly, 68% of respondents, had roads as their number one priority. The remaining categories scored fairly close to each other.

The second question asked, “Knowing that any tax increase would go towards

Infrastructure, what increase would you support?”. The options were; 0%, 1.5%, 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0% and 3.5%. Almost 67% of respondents support a tax increase in some capacity, with most (38%) supporting a 1.5% increase.

The third question asked, “How would you prefer to be engaged with regards to the City’s budget?” The options were: Public Open Houses, Information Communicated to Local Media, Public Polls and Other (please specify). Most respondents (almost 42%) would prefer to be engaged through information provided to local media, with Public Polls (almost 27%) being the next preferred option. Some of the notable comments made in the “Other” option included: Social Media, the City Webpage, and Letters with City bills.

