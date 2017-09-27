Unbeaten Eagles down Crocus Plains

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

Defence was the name of the game when the Crocus Plains squad from Brandon matched up with the DHS Eagles at Harry McMaster Field last Friday. Field position was critical as neither team found sustained success in advancing the ball. A first quarter pass from Jarett Hicks to Kadin Taylor proved to be the only touchdown the large Homecoming crowd would see. If hard hitting football was what they came for, the spectators were not disappointed as both groups played a spirited two hours.

Defenders Kadin Taylor and Joel Ottertail spent much of the afternoon in the Plainsmen backfield as they harassed the visiting quarterback, sacking him 5 times. Linebacker Gus Brosseau delivered punishing hits in both the running and passing game, as a whole the ball pursuit was excellent. Tanner Montgomery ended a Brandon drive with a leaping interception in the second quarter, his first on the season.

The Eagles saw their 7-0 lead dwindle on a strong 40 yard field goal from the talented Crocus kicker, Matt Olive. At the half it was still anybody’s game. Dryden used it’s defence to build a cushion in the third frame as twice they pinned Brandon inside their 10 yard line, on both occasions the Plainsmen chose to concede a safety rather than punt from their end zone. At 11-3 entering the final twelve minutes it remained a tense, one score game.The game was put out of reach only in the final three minutes when DHS kicker Cale Oberg drilled a 38 yard field goal of his own.

Three weeks into the season it is clear that the Eagles are built on their D. Having surrendered only three points in three games the group gives the Blue and Gold a chance in every match.

Next is a rematch of last year’s final when the Portage Trojans visit. In two very even contests in 2016 Dryden won both but neither win was easy. Kickoff is at 3 pm.