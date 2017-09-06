Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Three-peat for Samsal and Dingwall at Bass Tournament

Sports & Recreation — 06 September 2017
It was another big day on the water in the annual Dryden Bass Tournament — especially for the team of Jay Samsal and Scott Dingwall (pictured left)who marked their third consecutive win and a $3,000 top prize.

The event featured 47 teams of anglers in both regular and specialty fields.
A total of 176 fish were caught weighing a total of 361.76 lbs. Photos submitted

Dryden Bass Tournament Results — Aug. 27, 2017

Specialty Category – Adult & junior 16 & under                  

Boat, Motor & Trailer donated by Alumacraft and Yamaha          Kurt & Josh West

Regular Field

1st                               $3000.00                Scott Dingwall and Jay Samsal   (sponsored by Dingwall Ford)

2nd                              $1500.00                    Jeff Dingwall and Mike Cortens (sponsored by Dingwall Ford / Woodlake Marina)

3rd                              $1000.00                         Jayden Simons and Eric Popoff                 

4th                               $500.00                            Chris Viel and Ian Waterer

5th                               2 Mojo Bait Casters         Brandon Kamm and Dale Barker

Specialty Field — Woman & Woman / Man & Woman / Adult and Junior / Junior and Junior

1st                               $2500.00                 Bryan and Jen Bakos                                       sponsored by Pine Sunset Lodge

2nd                              $1000.00             Jamie and Ashley Bruce                               

3rd                               $500.00            Darren and Val Kennedy

4th                               2 kayaks               Jeremy Kennedy & Stephanie Buckley

5th                               2 Mojo spinning rods      Matt Desautles and Celina Brosseau

6th                               Garmin Depth Finder and Charger Brad Olinik & Jenna Nault

7th place                  2 Quantum Pulse rods   Mike Cote & Natalie Cote

Smallest Weight               Brenden Church & Brantley Gardner

Merchandise awarded for the balance of the fishermen.

 

The second place team of Jeff Dingwall and Mike Cortens who landed a $1,500 prize.

Top finishers in the specialty field Bryan and Jennifer Bakos, who claimed a $2,500 prize.

