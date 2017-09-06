Three-peat for Samsal and Dingwall at Bass Tournament

It was another big day on the water in the annual Dryden Bass Tournament — especially for the team of Jay Samsal and Scott Dingwall (pictured left)who marked their third consecutive win and a $3,000 top prize.

The event featured 47 teams of anglers in both regular and specialty fields.

A total of 176 fish were caught weighing a total of 361.76 lbs. Photos submitted

Dryden Bass Tournament Results — Aug. 27, 2017

Specialty Category – Adult & junior 16 & under

Boat, Motor & Trailer donated by Alumacraft and Yamaha Kurt & Josh West

Regular Field

1st $3000.00 Scott Dingwall and Jay Samsal (sponsored by Dingwall Ford)

2nd $1500.00 Jeff Dingwall and Mike Cortens (sponsored by Dingwall Ford / Woodlake Marina)

3rd $1000.00 Jayden Simons and Eric Popoff

4th $500.00 Chris Viel and Ian Waterer

5th 2 Mojo Bait Casters Brandon Kamm and Dale Barker

Specialty Field — Woman & Woman / Man & Woman / Adult and Junior / Junior and Junior

1st $2500.00 Bryan and Jen Bakos sponsored by Pine Sunset Lodge

2nd $1000.00 Jamie and Ashley Bruce

3rd $500.00 Darren and Val Kennedy

4th 2 kayaks Jeremy Kennedy & Stephanie Buckley

5th 2 Mojo spinning rods Matt Desautles and Celina Brosseau

6th Garmin Depth Finder and Charger Brad Olinik & Jenna Nault

7th place 2 Quantum Pulse rods Mike Cote & Natalie Cote

Smallest Weight Brenden Church & Brantley Gardner

Merchandise awarded for the balance of the fishermen.