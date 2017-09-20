Theatre 17 to stage cult favourite Rocky Horror Show, Nov. 2,3,4

By Michael Christianson

Theatre 17 is returning in November with one of their most ambitious productions yet.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. and director Ted Mitchell is excited to present the cult classic musical in Dryden.

“We’re bringing together such a large group of people, it’s a large cast, we’re working with a band, which hasn’t been done in quite a while with Theatre 17,” said Mitchell. “They also haven’t had a musical in quite a while so bringing in choreography, vocal coaches, working with front of house, set, hair and make-up, costumes, there’s just a lot of elements and a lot of people working in different areas that are going to make this show so special.”

Mitchell says he has fond memories of his sister and friend’s watching the movie when he was growing up and

he always thought it was weird and out there.

Filling in the main role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter is David Huffman who makes his acting debut. Huffman has been a singer since he was 14 but he will put on the high heels for his first on stage role.

“The big part of the character is the song especially, that’s what people really remember and luckily for me the song seemed to fall right into my wheelhouse as a singer. I think my voice really suits them; I’ve had a lot of experience singing in rock bands. The character itself is completely unlike myself, I like fancy clothes sometimes but this character doesn’t like many clothes,” said Huffman. “Once I get into the fishnets and the high heels the character kind of reveals itself. You get the walk, the talk, the posture, it all kind of comes from being in that very revealing outfit. It’s been a process, I’ve had to practice walking in these four inch heel stilettos for months now. The first month was the hardest, everyone had something to say about how I was doing it wrong, now it’s something I’m good at.”

The Rocky Horror Show runs November 2-4 at The Centre with an audience participation show slated for the Saturday night performance.