Teacher Goulet recognized as Catholic Leader

News — 13 September 2017
St. Joseph’s School Teacher Tiffany Goulet was recognized by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) as a distinguished Catholic Leader for her efforts in introducing meditation and mindfulness techniques to her students, which she says results in a positive outcome both on an individual student and class level. Photo by
Michael Christianson

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Northwest Catholic District School Board held a Celebration of Excellence on Friday night at the Best Western in Dryden.

Teachers from across the region were honoured for their years of service and well wishes were given to retirees.

St. Joseph’s School teacher Tiffany Goulet was recognized as a distinguished Catholic Leader by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

The events program featured an extensive write up about Goulet which included this excerpt: “Utilizing her own resources, Tiffany embarked on a meditation; mindfulness and yoga training course.  This experience has completely transformed Tiffany’s outlook and abilities to cope with stress and the demands of life. 

Fueled with this incredible insight and knowledge of the effects of “meditation, mindfulness and yoga”, Tiffany felt compelled to reach out to as many people in her life as possible to share her “life-changing” experience.

Tiffany began introducing her students to basic meditation/mindfulness techniques.  The effects on her classroom were simply incredible and immediate.  Students were calmer and able to self-regulate at a much higher rate, in turn, causing students to be more productive and able to interact with their fellow students in a much more positive fashion.  Since then, Tiffany has expanded her skills out into the community.

