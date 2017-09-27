Regional leaders react strongly to Senator’s comments

Calls for resignation/removal echo through Northwest

By Dryden Observer Staff

Senator Lynn Beyak is facing another round of strong criticism following recent comments she’s made in regards to recent changes at the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) Ministry.

While her detractors may have invited her to discuss and learn more about Indigenous issues following her first brush with infamy in the spring over comments about residential schools, the tone has turned less generous as Beyak’s rhetoric has persisted along similar themes.

The Northern Ontario Municipal Association expressed disgust, condemnation and a call for the Senator’s resignation last week.

“We as leaders in the northwest, cannot support a senator who at the end of the day is appointed to represent Northwestern Ontario yet makes such ignorant and erroneous remarks, said NOMA President Wendy Landry. “To even refer that the Indigenous people in our country should become Canadian citizens when in fact they already are has crossed a line. We are collectively working toward Truth and Reconciliation in our country and in particular in the Northwest and her comments work against the initiatives currently underway.”

A recent statement from the Liberal’s Indigenous Caucus also demanded the Senator’s resignation and her removal from the Conservative Caucus.

“Senator Beyak’s latest open letter demonstrates her ignorance regarding Indigenous issues and human rights. Her comments are offensive to all Canadians and harmful to the process of reconciliation that the Government has undertaken. It is unacceptable for any member of Canada’s Parliament to use their position to promote outdated and misguided views of Indigenous Peoples.

Sioux Lookout area Residential School Survivor and anti-racism advocate Garnet Angeconeb says Beyak is using her official Senate website to propagate her personal ideology.

“She sure has a long list of selected support letters and editorials stemming from last spring’s media flare up,” said Angeconeb. “To be fair and balanced, she should have also posted letters from the other point of view. But she obviously is not going to do that. This leads me to conclude that the Senator is using a government issued website to promote her personal opinions which are not “reflective” of her own political party. She continues to use her official senate website to push her self-generated propaganda. If Senator Larry Smith is truly “distancing” the Conservative senate caucus from their colleague’s rhetoric, then Senator Beyak must discontinue using her senate website to push her distorted agenda.”