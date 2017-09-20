Police Service Chief delivers annual report

Calls for service up in 2016, domestic violence calls down, break and enters on the rise

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden Police Service delivered their 2016 Annual Report to Council a little later than expected.

Chief Doug Palson presented the report to council on Monday night as it was not able to be presented during Council’s short summer schedule.

One of the highlights for 2016 was the development and release of DPS 2016-2018 business plan which sets our priorities over the coming years and will provide director for the police service.

Palson pointed out another significant change was the restructuring of the Patrol Division which allowed for greater supervision and accountability. They also installed GPS tracking units in all of the police vehicles.

DPS was also proud to speak about the establishment of the Auxiliary Constable Program. Auxiliary officers allowed for greater visibility and presence in the community as well as much needed additional resources for community events and crime prevention programs.

Several of the DPS members also received Trainer level certification in the Road to Mental Readiness Program, which is sanctioned by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and the Mental Health Commissioner of Canada.

The DPS was constantly in the community in 2016 with their fulltime Community Services officer who attends various school and community functions such as Cops and Kids fishing event that is held annually at the Government Dock.

On the numbers side of things 2016 showed a decrease in motor vehicle collisions investigated within the city of Dryden while traffic related incidences saw a sharp rise over 2015.

Domestic violence calls continue to make up a large number of reported incidents for the DPS, however, in 2016 the call volume was significantly lower with only 135 reported incidents compared to 190 the previous year.

Palson spoke to the reality of drugs in the community, he says there has been a slight increase to drug related offences but that can be seen across the country.

Break and Enter was also discussed as the number of incidences had raised from 32 to 48. Palson said that many of the offenders are known in the community and that they come and go from different communities before leaving town again.

Overall calls for service were up to 6391 in 2016 from 5595 in 2015.