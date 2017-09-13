OPP costing committee begins process

By Dryden Observer Staff

On June 22, 2017 Council approved the process for Administration to pursue a costing estimate from the Ontario Provincial Police.

On September 6 the eight members costing committee met for the first time. The committee consists of councillors John Carlucci, Norm Bush and Mary Trist, Dryden Police Chief Doug Palson, the Police Services Board Chair Judy Green, Andrew Skene, Treasurer Steven Landsdell-Roll and CAO Ernie Remillard. The first meeting was to address and start working on their terms of reference, the committee’s goals, open items, the process of information flow, present the Costing Contract Proposal Process from the OPP, information gathered to date by the OPP and next steps.

It was determined the Committee will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 5PM until Council makes a decision regarding the proposal presented by the OPP.

Committee Chair Remillard outlined some of the steps the committee has made thus far; Pamela Ford (Contract Analyst-Municipal Policing Bureau) is in hopes of visiting Dryden with her team in September – date to be determined. The Committee is going to pull together a list of groups and community stakeholders with the intent of reaching as many individuals as possible to ask for responses relative to police services.

The Committee has also recommended the city hosts a Town Hall session with an independent facilitator to manage the event in order to provide the Community the opportunity to communicate on this important topic.

“A lot of information has already been provided by the police chief though me to the OPP and that process has kicked off, I can’t thank him enough for his support in expediting the process as much as we possibly can,” said Remillard.

Remillard plans to reach out CAO to the communities of Midland, Owen Sound, Espanola, Aylmer and Stirling-Rawdon for information gathering as they are either complete or very close to receiving their proposal from the OPP.