New Fitness Centre steam room popular

By Chris Marchand

Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre users have a new way to unwind after a workout.

The facility recently fired up a new steam room which was installed during the June shutdown, replacing the poolside sauna.

“We’ve been trying to get a steam room going for a couple of years,” said Pool and Fitness Centre Supervisor Ruth Jacklin. “Maintaining the sauna was very costly, in replacing the cedar. There was always quite a bit of repair work. The screws in the wood get quite hot and burn their way through. Boards would come loose.”

During her time at the Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre, Jacklin says she’s seen the cedar benches and wall coverings replaced at least three times.

The former sauna was a dry heat, whereas steam room users can bask in much more humid environment in the brightly tiled room.

“The maintenance and the upkeep of it is much simpler,” she said. “It’s very bright. It’s a really nice look. There are some people who come to the fitness centre just for the steam room.”