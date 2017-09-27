MPP Campbell questions highway twinning delays

By Michael Christianson

MPP Sarah Campbell addressed Queen’s park during a recent question period to voice what she calls shock from residents in Kenora–Rainy last month when they learned that the long-delayed twinning of Highway 17 has been delayed yet again. Instead of being completed by 2020, the completion date is now 2021 and beyond, Campbell said the Minister of Northern Development blames Shoal Lake 39 First Nation for the delay.

Campbell said last year the government committed to seeing this project through to completion by 2020 with updates to the legislature every six months on progress, which they haven’t done.

Campbell’s address comes shortly after the Federal government agreed to support the ongoing effort to twin highway 11-17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon with $83 million towards work to twin three sections of the highway.

“It’s an economic issue, it’s a safety issue, it’s a matter of convenience, it’s the fact that it’s a huge embarrassment, really it should be, for this province to have our TransCanada Highway, our main artery, connects our country to be single laned and full of accidents and impassible most of the time,” said Campbell. “The fact of the matter is our province is doing this important work in other areas of the province, they’re just not doing it here, and some people have raised, and I think rightly so, if the government is having such difficulty twinning this section of highway between the Manitoba border easterly towards Kenora then they can pick any other stretch of highway in northwestern Ontario; the section of highway between Kenora and Vermilion Bay for example is particularly treacherous, they could start there, they could twin around Ignace, anywhere, just get started.”

During question period Campbell also raised the issue with Minister of transportation Steven Del Duca that public accounts recently revealed that the Wynne government failed to spend $3.3 billion in budgeted infrastructure cash last year and that the Premier has spent nearly $4 billion less on infrastructure during her first four years than the previous Premier Dalton McGuinty spent during the last four years.