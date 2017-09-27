Hard-hitting, high-scoring opening weekend for GM Ice Dogs

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are off and running after two games against the English River Miners to start off their season.

Returning to where the Ice Dogs took home the Bill Salonen Cup and a league title at the end of last year’s play offs their first game was in the Cochenour Arena.

Thirty-seven seconds into their first game Evan Walls scored off an assist from Tristan Knott. 16 second later Wyatt Lawrence got his first as an Ice Dog.

Jacen Bracko and Cam Lockard each added tallies to put the Dryden GM Ice Dogs up 4-0 after one period.

The Miners struck first in the second period but Lawrence answered back soon after with a short handed goal.

In the third period it was all Ice Dogs as Bracko, Walls, Brandon Lawson and Josh Sylvain each added goals to end the night 9-1.

On Sunday the Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted their home opener to a crowd of 610 eager fans.

Bracko scored two goals in the first before Luke Bellerose got his first of the year.

In the second period Chris Atanas got on the board and Lawrence got his first goal at home.

Dante Raposo scored for the Miners but Brendan Jay and Woody Galbraith each added goals before the end of the frame.

In the third Jay and Sylvain added to the Ice Dogs total before Cody Milgate got one more for the Miners. The Dryden GM Ice Dogs won their home opener 9-2.