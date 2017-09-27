Golfers Lugli and Leclerc headed to NWOSSA

Dryden Eagles golfers Jacob Lugli and Lindy Leclerc captured their respective NorWOSSA Individual Championship titles this past week in Fort Frances. They now advance to the NWOSSA championship in Thunder Bay this week. The Eagles golf team finished third overall in the tournament behind Fort Frances and Kenora’s St. Thomas Aquinas.
Other DHS golfers placed as follows: Liam Jones 12th; Riley Brown 14th; Ben Silander 17th; Jeff McMenemy 26th; Sidney Loveday 30th; Carter Loewen 32nd; Aidan Butts 33rd; Kaden Lang 35th.
Team Division
FFHS Gold Medals
STAHS Silver Medals
DHS 3rd
Individual Boys
Jacob Lugli (DHS) Gold Medal and Norwossa Champion
Nodin Carlson (STAHS) Silver
Kendyn Faragher (FFHS) 3rd place
Individual Girls
Lindy Leclerc (DHS) Gold Medal and Norwossa Champion
Jordan Sanderson (STAHS) Silver Medal
Katie Gervasi (QEDHS) 3rd place