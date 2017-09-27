Golfers Lugli and Leclerc headed to NWOSSA

Dryden Eagles golfers Jacob Lugli and Lindy Leclerc captured their respective NorWOSSA Individual Championship titles this past week in Fort Frances. They now advance to the NWOSSA championship in Thunder Bay this week. The Eagles golf team finished third overall in the tournament behind Fort Frances and Kenora’s St. Thomas Aquinas.

Other DHS golfers placed as follows: Liam Jones 12th; Riley Brown 14th; Ben Silander 17th; Jeff McMenemy 26th; Sidney Loveday 30th; Carter Loewen 32nd; Aidan Butts 33rd; Kaden Lang 35th.

Team Division

FFHS Gold Medals

STAHS Silver Medals

DHS 3rd

Individual Boys

Jacob Lugli (DHS) Gold Medal and Norwossa Champion

Nodin Carlson (STAHS) Silver

Kendyn Faragher (FFHS) 3rd place

Individual Girls

Lindy Leclerc (DHS) Gold Medal and Norwossa Champion

Jordan Sanderson (STAHS) Silver Medal

Katie Gervasi (QEDHS) 3rd place