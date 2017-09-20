Eagles notch another shut-out win on road

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

The Eagles first game this season saw a unique contest decided mainly by the kicking game. Week 2 was also heavily influenced by the special teams, but in a different manner.

The match started with the host Elmwood Giants choosing to kick-off to the Blue and Gold. In less than ten seconds they would come to regret that decision as Jarett Hicks took the ball 83 yards for a quick touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, the Giants earned two first downs before being forced to punt and put the ball back into Hicks’ hands. Following excellent blocking, he raced 102 yards and a 13-0 DHS lead before he took a snap as the Eagles quarterback.

The game soon settled into a more traditional affair, albeit with the Eagles clearly holding an advantage. Using multiple ball-carriers, the Eagles ground up yardage in chunks and reached the end zone three more times before the half. Two majors came on dashes by Hicks while the third saw Linebacker Bailey Murrell snare a pass from Tanner Montgomery on fake field goal.

Elmwood battled hard throughout the day and did manage to move the ball before the stellar linebacking core of Murrell, Joel Ottertail and Gus Brosseau ended drives.

Defensive back Liam McFayden also did some damage as he intercepted two passes and created a fumble that Brosseau would recover on another series. Of note is that Dryden has now not yielded a single point in the last three games they have played, going back to the Finals of 2016.

All Eagles players saw significant action before the game was through and Brett Webster caught a 13 yard pass from Hicks for the only points of the half. As the squad prepares for homecoming and their first tilt of the season at Harry McMaster Field, they know to raise their game as a hungry crew from Brandon make the trip.

With a 1-1 record to begin the campaign, the Crocus Plains Plainsmen aim to spoil the first of four consecutive games to be held in Dryden. Boasting fast backfielders and good size on the lines the team will test the Eagles. Kick-off is at 2 p.m.

Eagles Football Home Games 2017

Friday Sept. 22 Eagles vs. Crocus Plains (Homecoming) — 2 p.m.

Thursday Sept. 28, Eagles vs. Portage Trojans — 3 p.m.

Friday Oct. 6, Eagles vs. River East Kodiaks — 3 p.m.

Friday Oct. 13, Eagles vs. Kelvin Clippers — 3 p.m.