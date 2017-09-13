Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Dryden Rotary Club members hear from RYLA leadership students

Culture & Events — 13 September 2017
Dryden Rotary Club members hear from RYLA leadership students

RYLA participants (not in order) Jenna Stuart, Alyssa McCready, Bennett McLeod, Meagan Peters and Maryn Wrolstad share stories with Rotary. Photo by Michael Christianson

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Rotary recently welcomed home six students that were sponsored by the service club to attend RYLA.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a leadership program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. Each year, thousands of young people participate in this program. Young people are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend the event run by the club’s district committee.

Students from Dryden attended RYLA in Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba.

Students spoke at the Rotary meeting to tell all about their experiences and to thank the club for sending them.

For Alyssa McCready it was her first time at RYLA and she found early on that it was a step outside of her comfort zone.

“I’m a very organized person, I like having schedules and there was no schedule but once you got there you kind of took it in and it was absolutely incredible,” said McCready. “RYLA was definitely my favourite part of 2017 already.”

All the students were quick to recommend RYLA to anyone interested in attending.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook