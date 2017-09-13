Dryden Rotary Club members hear from RYLA leadership students

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Rotary recently welcomed home six students that were sponsored by the service club to attend RYLA.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a leadership program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. Each year, thousands of young people participate in this program. Young people are sponsored by Rotary Clubs to attend the event run by the club’s district committee.

Students from Dryden attended RYLA in Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba.

Students spoke at the Rotary meeting to tell all about their experiences and to thank the club for sending them.

For Alyssa McCready it was her first time at RYLA and she found early on that it was a step outside of her comfort zone.

“I’m a very organized person, I like having schedules and there was no schedule but once you got there you kind of took it in and it was absolutely incredible,” said McCready. “RYLA was definitely my favourite part of 2017 already.”

All the students were quick to recommend RYLA to anyone interested in attending.