Dream Believers announce 2018 gala fundraiser

Submitted

With old traditions and new surprises, the highly successful fundraising event Shake Your Booty will make its anticipated return to the Dryden Memorial Arena in May 2018. The theme for this event will be “Old Hollywood Glamour”.

The long standing event that brings together 750 women for an evening of elegance, fun and glamour, is once again being delivered by the Dream Believers fundraising committee. The committee originally formed in 2008 was the vision of active community member, Mardi Plomp. She gathered a number of talented women to volunteer and deliver a series of fundraising events focused on improving cancer care throughout Dryden and the surrounding area. The original committee has now passed the reigns to a new group of energetic women who share the same passion and commitment to the community.

“It’s been amazing to see how the community has come together to support this event over the years,” says Charlene Everett committee co-chair. “We are so excited to be able to continue the tradition and bring Shake your Booty 2018 to life.”

Fellow committee co-chair, Debbie Lindquist goes on to say “The Dryden Regional Health Centre provides a broad scope of inpatient and outpatient services to our community and the surrounding area. Their recent campaign for the CT Scan and the oncology unit are the focus for our fundraising efforts.”

Shake your Booty 2018 plans to deliver a jam packed night of excitement and fundraising. The evening will include a full buffet dinner provided by one of the event key sponsors, B&B Restaurant. The event will bring past traditions and fun including the ever popular envelope auction, Men-in-Black, dancing to a live band, as well as other contests and prizes. The long standing tradition of a fashion show will also continue offering local businesses an opportunity to showcase their fashions using models who are cancer survivors or caregivers. The event will also include some new surprises.

“We are so pleased to continue this partnership with the Dream Believers”, says Chuck Schmitt, Recruitment and Fundraising Coordinator for the Dryden Regional Health Centre. “This new group of women is focused, full of energy and positioned to deliver a great Shake your Booty 2018, and we are excited to be able to work with them again on this great fundraising initiative.”

Tickets are now on sale for Shake your Booty 2018, and can be purchased from committee members, visiting Shake Your Booty 2018 on Facebook, via email at sybdryden@gmail.com or by calling 807-223-2750.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Dryden Regional Health Centre.