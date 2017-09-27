Court Sports teams back in action

Sports & Recreation — 27 September 2017
Shoes were squeaking in the gymnasiums of Dryden High School, Sept. 21, as the DHS Eagles hosted NorWOSSA counterparts Beaver Brae Broncos in volleyball and basketball action. The Eagles seniors boys posted a four set loss (27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-17) to the Broncos
DHS’ junior boys volleyball team was defeated in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-19), while the senior girls basketball squad suffered a painful single-point loss after rallying to a 32-31 score.