Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Court Sports teams back in action

Sports & Recreation — 27 September 2017
Court Sports teams back in action

Eagles senior volleyball player Mike Bellgoes for the kill during court sport action last week. Photos by Chris Marchand

Shoes were squeaking in the gymnasiums of Dryden High School, Sept. 21, as the DHS Eagles hosted NorWOSSA counterparts Beaver Brae Broncos in volleyball and basketball action. The Eagles seniors boys posted a four set loss (27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-17) to the Broncos
DHS’ junior boys volleyball team was defeated in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-19), while the senior girls basketball squad suffered a painful single-point loss after rallying to a 32-31 score.

Camryn Damon under pressure during the Eagles junior girls basketball team’s 42-30 win.

James Nesbitt and Quade Kiddie lunge to save  the volleyball during the Eagles seniors boys four set loss (27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-17)

 

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook