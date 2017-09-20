Adams overwhelmed by support following emergency amputation

By Michael Christianson

In the late afternoon of August 19th, George Adams was brought to the Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC) to check an infection on his right foot. Upon arrival to the DRHC, George began to go in and out of consciousness, and was rushed into Emergency where he was put on a ventilator.

That evening, George was medevaced to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. When he arrived he was under constant surveillance by doctors and nurses and was put into an induced coma.

With his family by his side, including his wife Crystal, it was determined that George had contracted a bacterial infection, the “Flesh Eating” Disease, medically called Necrotizing Fasciitis. The doctors notified Crystal that the infection in George’s foot had spread, Crystal made the difficult decision to allow the doctors to amputate George’s right leg to above the knee.

“I guess I blacked out and I don’t remember anything. I woke up four or five days later in the ICU and I’m strapped down, my wife’s feeding me and not really knowing what’s going on,” said Adams. “Then three days later I’m in a private room and I ask my wife to scratch my big toe and she tells me that it’s not there anymore and she pulls the blanket over. Two days we were in the private room and she pulls the blanket and I have no leg, even though I was told several times throughout the whole ordeal my leg was gone it didn’t really clue in until that day.”

Back at home Adams’ friend Chris Stoiber was thinking of ways to support his friend during this difficult time. Stoiber set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the financial burden that will come with adding ramps, widening doorways and other changes to their home.

“He had first emailed my wife what he was going to write and we were ok with it. As for me accepting the GoFundMe, sometimes our pride gets in the way where this was a situation where I knew that I wouldn’t financially be able to do it on my own and I think Chris knew that too so he went ahead and did it,” said Adams. “I’m overwhelmed, some of the support I’ve gotten already. I go on to see the total and see what people are giving and you don’t know what to say.”

So far the campaign has raised $10,000. The page is titled George’s Medical Battle and can be found on gofundme.com

“I won’t allow this to defeat me, I will not allow this to measure who I am, because I’m not going to live in the what if game, I’m moving forward,” said Adams. “If it takes three times harder than what it was before that’s what it is. I’m going to have days where I can’t do things and don’t know how to do things but I’ll find a way to get things done overtime. Everything for me now is brand new.”