AA bound Eagles test football squad in Kenora scrimmages

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden High School Eagles Football team joined teams from Winnipeg, Thunder Bay and Kenora for some pre-season scrimmages in Kenora in anticipation of the season opener, this Friday.

Moving into the ‘AA’ league following a perfect season in 2016-17, the Eagle saw 30 minutes of action against Thunder Bay’s Hammarskjold, Winnipeg AAA squad Grant park and the ‘A’ Beaver Brae Broncos.

“Our matches saw pretty solid hitting for this early and highlighted areas we need to modify. It was a valuable day,” said Eagles Head Coach Geoff Zilkalns. “With exposing all players to game speed and conditions the format saw each team start from their 20 yard line and have 7 minutes to run plays with the subsequent block being defence. All three affairs were low scoring as it takes offence a bit longer to co-ordinate all the moving parts.”

The Eagles will meet the Miles Mac Buckeyes, Sept 8, for their introduction into the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Kas Vidruk AA Division.