Work Begins on the new Hoshizaki House

By Michael Christianson

The Hoshizaki House Dryden District Crisis Shelter took its first steps towards a new facility by tearing down the old one last week.

Chair of the Board of Directors Tom Wood says the new facility means more service, more programs and more space, almost doubling the size of the old house to around 8000 square feet.

“We have been given funding by the government to build a new shelter to serve the needs of the women who require our help and it will be bigger and better,” said Wood.

Wood says all the women will be housed in their second stage house attached to the property while construction is ongoing.

The foundation for the new facility will begin to take shape after all the rubble from the pervious building has been removed.

Wood says they can still use community support for furnishings, equipment and other items to fill up the new space.