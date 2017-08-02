William Fredrick Bartz

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our dear son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend Willy Bartz on July 19, 2017 in Vernon, BC.

Willy or Will, as his friends called him, was born in Dryden, ON on November 29, 1966. Willy led a very full life; living in Dryden, Aldergrove, BC, Dinorwic, Summerland, Vancouver and settled in Vernon BC, which he loved.

Willy, as we called him, was one of the kindest souls you would have ever met. He never met a stranger, never held a grudge and never left you without a smile and an “I love you”. Willy was well known for his tshirts and his love of a good joke. He also had a big heart and Willy volunteered at the Upper Room Mission as well as The Salvation Army and was often seen walking picking up garbage to help keep the town clean. Despite his disability he walked everywhere and never said “I can’t”. He helped anyone and everyone and he will be missed by many.

He is predeceased by his Grandparents William & Lydia Bartz, Olga & Fredrick Alexander, Stepfather Ray Realini, Uncle Bill Realini & Cousin Tara Realini.

Willy is survived by his Mother Elsie Realini, Father Siegfried Bartz, Sister Teresa Bartz, Brother Daniel Bartz, Nephews Logan Royer (Erin) & Adam Royer (Sam), Victoria Willard, who was his BC Mother, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & best friends in BC, Jared, Chris & Brian, who have been wonderful to both Willy and his family during this trying time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Willy’s favourite place to volunteer, the Upper Room Mission, 3403 27th Avenue, Vernon, BC V1T 1S1.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date.