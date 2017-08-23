Sidonie Parker – February 15, 1925 – August 16, 2017

In loving memory of Sidonie Ulrike Parker, age 92 years, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 16th, 2017 in her residence at Princess Court Long Term Care with her family by her side.

Sidonie is survived by her daughter Maryann Baxter (Perry) of Dryden, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sidonie was predeceased by her husband Joe in 2001, parents Marianne and Ulrike Rain-Chot, sister Antonia McGogy, brothers Eric and Rudolph, son Robert and one grandson.

Sidonie was born in Graz Austria on February 15, 1925. Sidonie worked for three years in a jeweler apprenticeship before the war. During the war all the jewelry stores closed so Sidonie started working in the telegraph office. In November 1951 Sidonie came to Dryden to stay with her sister and family. She stared work at Cadarios but quickly moved on to work at the St. Regis paper factory. While working at the paper factory she met her husband Joseph and they were married for 49 years until his passing in November 2001. Sidonie was an avid doll collector, any doll was special and she felt every doll needed her love. Sidonie traveled extensively going back home to Austria numerous times to visit with family and friends. She also traveled through Canada from East coast to West coast and the USA. The family would like to thank Dr. Goulet, staff at DRHC and Princess Court Long Term Care.

Sidonie will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Sidonie’s life was held on Tuesday August 22nd, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor James Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the Oxdrift Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to a charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca