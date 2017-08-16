Quick response to grass fire

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden’s Acting Fire Chief praised the efforts of MNRF aircraft and ground crews in helping to quickly contain a grass fire in the Barclay area, Sunday.

Located some distance south of Hwy. 17 in the vicinity of Barclay Hall Rd., MNRF assistance was requested immediately by firefighters first on scene.

The fast advancing grass fire was prevented from entering more dense vegetation with aerial water drops.

“Notifying authorities as soon as possible allows us to gain the upper hand on wildfire. The caller on this scene identified his location quickly via 911, this is what made this a grass fire only.” said Acting Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.