Province to support East-West route to Ring of Fire

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Monday that the province would support the construction of a four-season access road into the far north extending from Hwy. 599 and the community of Pickle Lake — known as the East-West Route.

The announcement comes after a push by the province over the last few months on Ring of Fire First Nation communities for some movement after several years of deliberations on what could be the optimum path to the Ring of Fire — a massive deposit of the mineral chromite with an estimate value of $60 billion.

The East-West route, originally proposed by mining company Noront Resources Ltd. will connect the communities of Webequie and Nibinamik to the provincial highway system. Communities are working to begin environmental assessments of these projects by January 2018 and plan to begin construction in 2019, pending all necessary approvals.

Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation says four-season road access is one step in a larger vision of significant infrastructure upgrades to the communities.

“Webequie First Nation is collaborating with Nibinamik First Nation through an existing bilateral agreement with a goal of addressing our infrastructure needs that will benefit our people and the region,” said Wabasse. “As proponents, this will allow us to engage with our people and serve them more effectively including respecting other First Nations. The initiative will further define the routing for a multi-purpose corridor which will accommodate infrastructure projects such as roads, transmission lines and broadband.”

Noront Resources Ltd. CEO Alan Coutts says the announcement is a big milestone for the company that championed the East-West route.

“Today’s announcement is a major step forward for Noront as we prepare to develop our nickel and chromite deposits in the Ring of Fire,” said Coutts. “Establishment of a road network with agreement on industrial access is our most important project advancement milestone, and we are very pleased to see it move ahead. We look forward to working closely with the province and First Nations communities through the road construction and mine development processes.”

Monday’s announcement stopped short of ruling out the second option, a second-phase North-South route on the east side of Lake Nipigon extending north from Nakina — for which the province says it will support Marten Falls ‘to undertake further technical and environmental studies that could inform planning and development of a north-south access road tied to the development of, and business case for, chromite mining in the Ring of Fire.’

The North-South route, staked out in over 200 mining claims in 2009 by Ring of Fire proponent KWG Resources Inc. was the subject of a court ruling that found that KWG could not retain exclusive access to the potential transportation corridor.

Since 2011, the province has contributed more than $111 million to help communities and tribal councils prepare for Ring of Fire development opportunities.

“I am grateful to the Matawa First Nations, who have been working with us for years to get to this historic day,” said Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne. “The entire Ring of Fire region has huge potential for development that would benefit all of the communities involved and the entire province — creating new jobs and improving the quality of life for people in the North. Getting shovels in the ground to build this connection to the Ring of Fire will move us forward towards unlocking its full potential.”