OPP lay murder charges in Wapekeka over death of 30 year-old KI woman

On Sunday, August 6, 2017, at approximately 10:30am police were called to a residence on Church Road in Wapekeka First Nation. Upon arrival Rosalyn Boyce (30) of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation was discovered deceased.

Charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235 of the Criminal Code in relation to the death is a 34 year-old male Wapekeka resident. He was remanded into custody on today’s date and appears next in court in Kenora on August 11, 2017.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Rob Matthews of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The post mortem will be held at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).