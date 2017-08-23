Nick Beyak named to council post

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden City Council made several appointments at the Monday meeting of Council.

Council has appointed Dryden GM owner Nick Beyak as a city councillor. He fills the position left by Darryl Skinner. Beyak served as Interim Chief Administration Officer last year before the appointment of Ernie Remillard to the position.

Council also appointed Andrew Skene to serve on the OPP Police Costing Committee.

Following the retirement of Dryden Fire Chief Ken Kurz, Ryan Murrell has been appointed Acting Fire Chief for Dryden effective until December 31, 2017; Cora MacRae was also appointed to the position of Acting Deputy Fire Chief.