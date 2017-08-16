Markowski named All-America Scholar



By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden High School alumnus Kirk Markowski, now studying civil engineering at Michigan’s Lawrence Technological University, was named an All-America Scholar as a member of the LTU Blue Devils golf team.Markowski was one of only 20 student-athletes at the NAIA level to earn the honour.

To be eligible for this honour, golfers must maintain a 3.2 grade-point average, a stroke average under 78.0, participated in 50 percent of the team’s competitions, and be of high moral character and in good standing at their university or college. Lawrence Tech is the only institution from its conference to earn these honors and the only NAIA school to have three student-athletes recognized.