Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Markowski named All-America Scholar

Sports & Recreation — 16 August 2017
Markowski named All-America Scholar

Dryden’s Kirk Markowski was one of 20 NAIA student athletes to be awarded the honour of All-America Scholar. Photo courtesy LTU Blue Devils

 
By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden High School alumnus Kirk Markowski, now studying civil engineering at Michigan’s Lawrence Technological University, was named an All-America Scholar as a member of the LTU Blue Devils golf team.Markowski was one of only 20 student-athletes at the NAIA level to earn the honour.

To be eligible for this honour, golfers must maintain a 3.2 grade-point average, a stroke average under 78.0, participated in 50 percent of the team’s competitions, and be of high moral character and in good standing at their university or college. Lawrence Tech is the only institution from its conference to earn these honors and the only NAIA school to have three student-athletes recognized.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

MichaelChristianson

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook