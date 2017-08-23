Local doc says proposed federal tax changes bad for business

By Michael Christianson

A physician in Dryden recently took to social media to voice his concerns about proposed federal tax changes.

Dr. Adam Moir says that changes will affect doctors such as himself and small business owners. He says the two groups share a common interest because neither of them receive benefits, paid leave or a pension and the new changes will make it harder to save for retirement.

Currently, income splitting, passive investments and capital gains provisions are sanctioned and recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as legitimate tax measures. Doctors and small business owners have used these tax planning strategies to save for retirement. The government is looking to tax money earned by corporations by as much as 54 per cent and curtail income sprinkling.

Moir hopes to get people thinking more about taxes and he chose to post videos on Facebook to raise awareness of the changes.

“Specifically for physicians the concern is a lot of us, especially in the north, we move to a small town it might be difficult for our spouse to get a job here, or because of our weird hours and being on call a lot it would also be difficult to be employed. In my case my wife and I had to move for our residency for six months, we had to move in my third year of medial school so there’s no way she would have been able to maintain a job through that time,” said Moir. “So she stays at home now that we’re in Dryden and the government is now saying she can’t take any dividends from my corporation so she can’t get an income out other than the small tasks that she does for booking and scheduling and things like that. So that puts us in a tough position where I’m paying taxes at a really high rate and she’s not able to get any income so now we have to look at her going back to work just so we can maintain, pay our mortgage, pay our bills, which is a fundamental change from what we were planning to do.”

Moir is concerned that the new tax method will discourage physicians from taking on more work or working overtime because of the high rate. He says it could extend his work life for another five to ten years.

So far Moir’s video has been viewed over 6,000 times. To put a positive spin on a difficult topic Moir has donated $1,000 to the Second Chance Pet Network and then the video got to 5,000 views he donated $2,000 for the CT Scan Renewal Fundat the Dryden Regional Health Centre. He says if the video reaches 10,000 views he will donate $5,000 to the charity of viewers choice, which ended up being the Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification (DREAM) Committee.

“It’s been really frustrating as a physician in the last few years, we’re getting hit on kind of all fronts, the provincial government we’re without a contract, we have no benefits, they’re portraying us as kind of being greedy. Everybody in the north usually works more than they want to, myself included, so I just wanted people to be aware of what these changes were and hopefully they can advocate for them,” said Moir. “I don’t know if [the videos] will make a difference but this will effect people in the north if doctors start working less or think of all the specialist that come to Dryden, they’re all doing work above and beyond so this is probably money they are putting into their pension and if the government is saying we’re going to tax that at 54-73 per cent we think that’s unfair compared to if you’re an MP you have a government pension, the earnings on that aren’t taxed at all so we think they’re creating an unfair system and I want people to be aware.”

Moir says if you are concerned you should talk, or send letters, to Kenora MP Bob Nault or Finance Minister Bill Morneau.