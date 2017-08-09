Ida Bowlin – July 24, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ida Bowlin on July 24, 2017. Ida is survived by her; loving partner David Coulter, four children; Barbara (Haw) Alex, Bobby and Angela (Kostyra), grandchildren; Cory, Ryan, Jason, Micheal, Sheryl (Hindle) and Chris, nine greatgrandchildren and one great greatgrandchild. Also one brother Byran Hill of Oxdrift and Sister Margaret of Winnipeg Manitoba.

Ida was predeceased by her loving husband Andrew (1981) and daughter Cathy 1960).

Ida was born in Morris, Manitoba on Nov 7, 1933. She moved to Perrault falls in 1949 and worked in various tourist camps until she married Andy in 1954 and moved to Camp Robinson to start their family. In 1960 they purchased a farm in Quibell. They then owned and operated the Rainbow Inn on Red Lake Road (1972) until Andy passed in 1981. She then operated the business by herself until her retirement in 2002.

Her great love was her cabin on Wabauskang Lake which she built with her partner Dave. Together they enjoyed the fruits of their labour by having annual hunting trips with the family and fishing during the summer. The cabin was a meeting place for family, friends and relatives. And between those events, just to sit back and watch life go by with Clarence.

A celebration of life will be announced at later time for her friends as most are scattered throughout North America and need time to be notified to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON P8N 2X3

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Bowlin