Ice Dogs commit to post-secondary schools

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden GM Ice Dogs’ forward and captain, Derek McPhail has committed to the Selkirk College Saints hockey program in Nelson, BC where he will be joining teammate Patrick Zubick.

The 20-year old from Kaministiquia, ON played five seasons with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs, playing his rookie year in 2012/13. Over his career with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs, McPhail played 168 regular season games and registered 74 goals, 115 assists for a total of 189 points and 475 PIMS. In four seasons of playoff action, McPhail played 36 games and accumulated 14 goals, 15 assists for a total of 29 points and 79 PIMS.

In March of 2017 McPhail’s number 21 was retired by the Dryden GM Ice Dogs and hangs proudly at the Dryden Memorial Arena in recognition of McPhail’s performance on the ice along with his outstanding contribution off the ice in the City of Dryden.

2016/17 Dryden GM Ice Dogs goaltender, Ben Dennis has committed to Portage College Voyageurs of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) for the upcoming school year, where he will be studying Business Management.

The 21-year old from Kenora, ON was co-winner of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs top local player. In 23 games played Dennis earned 22 wins with 1 overtime loss, a GAA of 2.64 and SV per cent of 0.919.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs’ organization wishes Ben all the best in this new chapter of his life.