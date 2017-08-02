Dryden officer charged in Thunder Bay

by Michael Christianson

Dryden police are refusing the release the name of their veteran officer who was arrested and charged last month.

On June 18, 2017, a thirteen-year veteran of the Dryden Police Service was involved in an incident, which led the officer to be arrested and charged criminally by the Thunder Bay Police Service. The incident took place in Thunder Bay while off duty.

The charges include the operating of a motor vehicle while impaired and the operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mgs.

The member is currently on leave.

The Dryden Police Service has commenced an investigation into the incident.

“It’s disappointing to say the very least,” said Chief Doug Paulson. “The situation is being taken very seriously here at the Police Service and a Police Services Act has been initiated in regards to their conduct.”

Thunder Bay Police spokesman Chris Adams said their decision to release names of those accused of impaired driving, or any other criminal offence, is done on a case-by-case basis.

Ontario Provincial Police policy requires it to name its officers if they have been charged with impaired driving or any other criminal offence.