Dr. Clair Ernewein – April 27th, 1920 – July 14, 2017

In loving memory of Dr. Clair Ernewein, age 97 years, who passed away in the Dryden Regional Health Centre Friday, July 14th.

Clair was born April 27th, 1920 in Walkerton, Ontario, the third of four sons born to Joseph and Isabel Ernewein.

In October of 1941 Clair received his R.C.A.F. wings and was soon drafted to England as a Pilot Flying Officer with 243 Squadron of the R.A.F. Clair flew his last operational flight in September of 1944, but his love of flying was sealed and it would remain his passion for the rest of his life. He was licenced to fly privately for 59 years.

He married Esther Faulkner on July 7, 1948. Just over a week ago, the family had gathered together at camp to celebrate Clair and Esther’s 69th wedding anniversary.

Clair attended The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario at the University of Toronto, graduating in 1954. He began his own practice with Dr. Dutton above the old Wabigoon Drugs, then started Dryden Medical and Dental Clinic with Dr. George Bilsbarrow. Clair retired in November of 1985 and he and Esther spent several winters in Arizona where he became licenced as a glider pilot.

Clair was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to several professional organizations throughout his career, and was a Lifetime Member of the Dryden Lions Club, the Dryden Flying Club and the Canadian Fighter Pilots Association.

He enjoyed being outdoors in the wide-open spaces and sitting at camp watching nature. He could always be heard humming some tune and had a nick-name for just about everyone and everything. “Doc”, as he was affectionately known in the community, will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clair was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Francis, George and Don. He is survived by his wife Esther, his daughter Heather (Don) Compardo and son Bill (Nicole) Ernewein, by eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Clair Ernewein was held Wednesday, July 19th at 11:00 in St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Alan Campeau officiating with interment in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden Lions Club or a charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca.