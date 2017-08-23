City expands landfill hours

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden residents will have a few extra hours on Saturday afternoons to make a trip to the landfill site.

Effective Saturday Aug. 26 the Hwy. 502 landfill site will be open until from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At this time the expanded hours will be seasonal and will remain in effect until Oct. 31.

Regular landfill hours at the landfill remain the same:

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (NEW)

Closed Statutory Holidays

If you have any questions about the expanded hours please call the

Highway #502 Landfill at 937-5623 or Public Works at 223-2367.