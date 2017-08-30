Beyak ready for new role on council

By Michael Christianson

Former Interim CAO and soon to be city councillor Nick Beyak is excited to once again serve the city of Dryden.

Beyak says that Dryden has been good to him and his family and he is grateful for the opportunity to give back; Beyak said he was glad to be asked to serve on council.

“It felt really good. I missed the things that were accomplished that I did while I was there with the team that was there, but mostly I missed the people, there’s a great crew of people there at the city of Dryden and I’m excited to be working with them. Obviously a different capacity as a councillor but still to be involved and see them accomplish things with direction from council will be good too. It was nice, I’m looking forward to working with those people again.”

Beyak says he will bring a common sense plan to council based on the facts presented to him.

As Interim CAO Beyak saw first hand the plan to pay down the debt and he says the city will be in good shape following a few years of repayments.

“I think having that experience as CAO, although it was brief, will give me real empathy for what the staff has to do,” said Beyak.

Beyak’s first meeting as a councillor will be at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 11.