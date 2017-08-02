Andie Wood competes at Canada Summer Games



By Michael Christianson

Former DHS athlete and current University of Victoria athlete will be close to home this week as she competes in the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.Andie Wood made her name known on the track at Harry McMaster Field during her time at Dryden High School and now she hopes to earn a medal competing in the 3000 meter steeple chase. Wood will compete for team Manitoba, the team she competed for in 2014 at Youth Legion Nationals, she said they have been very supportive of her and her athletic career.“It is my first multisport event, it’ll be the first time it’s not just track and field, there’s other events and a huge team but I’m also going in with I think some of the best training I’ve had so far in my athletic experience,” said Wood. “July was a really good month for me training wise, I’m feeling pretty confident about my racing abilities.”Wood says having the support of her parents has been instrumental in her success and with her new coach in Victoria, two-time Olympian Heather Stellingworth, Wood is only scraping the surface of what she can accomplish.She plans to enjoy some time off after the Canada Games and will be back in Victoria studying Geomatics and running for the University of Victoria Vikes.