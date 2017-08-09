35th Annual Lake of The Eagles Pow Wow

By Michael Christianson

Migisi Sahgaigan First Nation’s Annual Lake of the Eagles Pow Wow marked another milestone this year celebrating 35 years of bringing people together. This year was no exception as visitors from near and far came to witness an impressive display of not only indigenous culture but community as well.

Hundreds of dancers and patrons enjoyed a weekend of beautiful weather, music and they capped it all off with a fish fry feast.

Leonard Sky was on hand to address the gathering during the Grand Entry sharing stories and kicking off the well-attended pow wow.

As it is every year, the shoreline of Eagle Lake was lined with tents and families gathered around fires making new memories and sharing old ones.