Winnipeg athlete biking and running across Canada for Liver Foundation

By Michael Christianson

Paddy Quiring rode into Dryden last week as she makes her way across Canada running, walking and cycling to raise money for the Canadian Liver Foundation and Teen Challenge.

Quiring began her trek in Vancouver on April 13, the one-year anniversary of her husband’s passing from cirrhosis of the liver. She says she is doing this in his memory and for all who struggle with addiction.

Quiring is a 58 year old marathon runner from Winnipeg and she says it has been amazing to see Canada this way. She wishes everyone could cross the country like she has, she has seen a diverse nation with a common thread of love and open hearts.

“It’s been extremely challenging but so rewarding and it’s just amazing,” said Quiring. “The most important part of it is the relationships, talking to people and sharing and getting people inspired to find their gift and use it and help others.”

She aims to make it to Nova Scotia by September 22. She is planning to write a book around her journey and see where the next journey takes her.