William Findlay – July 9 1922 – July 15, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great grandfather William Findlay on July 15th 2017.

Born in Barclay Ontario in 1922 he lived there until he joined the service and went overseas for 4 years. On return he married Stephe, then founded and operated the Town & Country Motel until 1975. They enjoyed their retirement years in Yuma, Arizona. Bud loved to fish, shoot pool and loved to visit with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bud was predeceased by his wife Stephe, parents, William and Irene, his brother Jim, and sisters Ruby and Toots.

Bud is survived by his sister Millie of Dryden, children: Judy Oborne of Abbotsford, BC; Bill (Elaine) of Kelowna, BC; Ron of Dryden; and Terry (Shelley) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. As well as nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Bud’s family received friends on Thursday, July 20th from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Home.

Interment will take place in the Dryden Cemetery at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Center Foundation through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca