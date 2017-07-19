Stewardship Junior Rangers helping to keep trails open

By Dryden Observer Staff

It’s amazing what a few strong backs and some youthful enthusiasm can accomplish.

The Dryden Ghost Riders Mountain Bike Club, Ghost Lake Trails Alliance and the many who use the Ghost/Mavis Lake trail system benefitted greatly from the efforts of the local squad of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Stewardship Youth Rangers last week.

Teams of 16-17 year old youth took on some of the trails system’s toughest maintenance challenges, including the replacement of some aging boardwalk installed in the early 2000s spanning some far-flung wetter sections of the ‘Rootabega’ Trail on Mavis Lake’s south shore.

The bridge-work itself might have been easy part, as the materials themselves had to be carried into the site by hand from their closest vehicle access point on Mine Rd.

There are 45 Stewardship Youth Ranger Programs across Ontario, offering 8 weeks of summer employment to 16-17 year old youth. Some of their activities includes creating habitat for species at risk, monitoring forest health, maintaining provincial parks, rehabilitating wetlands and helping out with environmental and cultural community events.

