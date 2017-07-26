Shelley Anne Howell – October 23, 1950 ~ June 17, 2017

Shelley was a kind and caring woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a tireless and dedicated caregiver to her sisters, Faye and Sandra, who predeceased her. She outlived her parents Amy and George Howell, and will be greatly missed by her large extended family. She also leaves behind her good friend Fidela and her beloved cat Annie.

Shelley spent her childhood in Minnitaki, Ontario, and then attended Osgoode Hall at York University, graduating with a law degree. Throughout her years at York, Shelley volunteered at Harbinger, a student-run peer counselling service, using her considerable skill and compassion to help other students cope with their personal problems. She worked for the Government of the Northwest Territories in Yellowknife, and then returned to Toronto to work tirelessly for the Ontario Public Service for 26 years. She loved photography, astronomy, music, art, archeology, books, funny stuff, and travel. She was generous and compassionate and supported Doctors without Borders, The Canadian Cancer Society and Amnesty International.

Shelley always found the positive in every situation, and even though she struggled with illness in her final years, she was always concerned for others. She kept working as long as she was able to, and never complained. Her final hours were peaceful, and her family is grateful for the care she was given at Sunnybrook Hospital, K Wing, in Toronto.

A celebration of Shelley’s life will be held Friday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Minnitaki with Louise Lomas officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in the Minnitaki Churchyard Cemetery.

Should friends desire donations to St. Luke’s Anglican Church or the Canadian Cancer Society may be made through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca