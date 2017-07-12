New curator at museum

By Michael Christianson

The doors of the Dryden and District Museum have reopened and new curator Bethany Waite has hit the ground running.

After an exhibit of artwork by Open Roads Fine Arts Students, the Museum launched a new exhibit on Canada Day titled ‘When We Were Young’ and will celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Waite comes to Dryden from Belleville, Ontaro and is the Cultural and Tourism Coordinator for the city. She has been working with her supervisor Nicole Gale to run the museum and she says they have been learning along the way together.

Waite found her way to Fleming to study Museum Management and Curatorship after studying Environmental Science at Trent University.

“I did Museum Management after Environmental Science because I liked environmental history and natural heritage and that sort of thing so northwestern Ontario is kind of perfect for that where it has the forestry, mining, agriculture all of that wrapped together,” said Waite.

The new resident is eager to learn more about Dryden’s vast history and learn the quirks as she puts it.

Another future exhibit to look forward to will detail the history of Scouting and Guiding in Canada.