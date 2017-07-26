Moody Jamboree celebrates Sweet 16

By Chris Marchand

Sixteen years ago at the Moody Jamboree, you weren’t able to whip out your smartphone to check the weather radar for an approaching storm, you’d just get wet. While the ensuing years may have provided us all a head start on the storm, the Jamboree is the kind of place where, for some reason or another, you get wet anyway. Probably because you don’t want to leave.

Founded on a simple formula — a stage, a lineup of performers and a loyal following for country and western music — the event has evolved in small increments. A tent here, a dance floor there and every year a few more chairs on the ground.

“We started out with a flatdeck trailer for a stage,” said Neil Moody. “Then the next year we built the stage and we’ve been going on with this ever since. Only last year was the first time we had to postpone it for a month because they couldn’t get the hay off the field.”

Drawing from well-known stand-bys in local Open Mic scene, the event also saw a great set and a rare appearance from Ed Price, Chris Denby and Steve Denby — known as Streamline.

“We always have a good crowd, lots of musicians show up and there’s never any garbage lying around,” said Moody.