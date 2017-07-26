Little Bands returns for 2018

By Dryden Observer Staff

After much negotiation, The Little Bands Native Youth Hockey Tournament Committee in partnership with the City of Dryden and Eagle Lake First Nation, is pleased to announce that the 2018 tournament will be held at the Dryden Recreation Centre and Eagle Lake First Nation on the dates of February 4- 11, 2018.

The Little Bands Native Youth Hockey Tournament organizers choose Dryden because of it’s two joined ice rinks which better enable them to co-ordinate the 60 plus games they anticipate in holding in 2018. The tournament will be kick started at Eagle Lake First Nation Arena, Feb. 4-5.

The Little Bands organization also felt the city was a good fit to accommodate the needs of tournament goers in terms of accommodations, restaurants, shopping and other necessities. The last few years has seen 50-55 teams with over 900 players in 6 divisions play in this tournament.

The City of Dryden’s Nicole Gale says the announcement also offers Dryden businesses and the entire community a great opportunity to be warm and inviting hosts for hundreds of young hockey players and their families. Besides the great investment into the local economy, Dryden arena will be fully booked for the week long tournament using both surfaces and we look forward to seeing the local residents and businesses enjoy the games and develop friendships with the First Nation peoples and neighbours that will be coming into your community.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact Stephen Fiddler (738-3167), Ziggy Beardy (738-1293), Jethro Tait (627-4640) or check out Facebook/Lil’ BANDS Hockey Tournament.